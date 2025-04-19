Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 251.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Futu were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 1,245.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Futu by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 15,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Futu by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Futu by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.20.

Futu Price Performance

Shares of FUTU opened at $79.65 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $130.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day moving average of $95.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

