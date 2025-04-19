Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jordan Park Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,041,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,274,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Samsara by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,143,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,081 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1,909.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,870,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 577.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,458,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 1.71. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $61.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on IOT shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOT

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,464,978.88. The trade was a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 292,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $10,015,310.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,264,146 shares of company stock worth $53,291,272. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.