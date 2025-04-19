Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,666 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jordan Park Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,041,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,274,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Samsara by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,143,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,081 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 1,909.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,870,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 577.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,458,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.
Samsara Price Performance
Shares of Samsara stock opened at $37.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.85 and a beta of 1.71. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $61.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOT
Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara
In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,464,978.88. The trade was a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 292,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $10,015,310.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,264,146 shares of company stock worth $53,291,272. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.
Samsara Company Profile
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Samsara
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Mid-Cap to Mega-Cap Stocks Have Announced Significant Buybacks
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- These 3 Stocks Have Huge Last 12 Months Shareholder Yields
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Prominent Hedge Fund Acquires Huge Stake in HPE: Is It a Buy Now?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.