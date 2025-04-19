Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 55,717 Shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 572.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,717 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ATS were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ATS by 33.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ATS in the 3rd quarter valued at $722,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ATS in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ATS by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in ATS by 125.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATS opened at $24.42 on Friday. ATS Co. has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. ATS had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

