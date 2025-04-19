Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,341 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,268,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,775,000 after buying an additional 504,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,571,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,808,000 after acquiring an additional 73,322 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,486,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,205,000 after purchasing an additional 99,311 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,330,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,218,000 after purchasing an additional 245,731 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 658.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,523,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,425 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $32,052,524.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,033 shares in the company, valued at $48,242,592.23. This represents a 39.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $1,270,960.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,924.09. This represents a 32.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 328,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,452,686. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ stock opened at $118.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.38 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.68.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.