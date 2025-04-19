Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 35.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 212.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after buying an additional 95,547 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KYMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.36.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.22. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. On average, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 2,241 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $68,238.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,588.25. The trade was a 2.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $42,112.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,510. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,659 shares of company stock valued at $324,567. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

