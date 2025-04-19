Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,152 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sims Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 16,347.0% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPI opened at $8.84 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.86%.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $289,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,072,450 shares in the company, valued at $464,439,695.50. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,450. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

