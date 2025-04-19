Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Daily Journal were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Daily Journal by 343.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 18.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Daily Journal by 341.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Daily Journal during the 4th quarter worth $372,000. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DJCO stock opened at $377.40 on Friday. Daily Journal Co. has a twelve month low of $333.29 and a twelve month high of $602.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $7.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 20.64%.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

