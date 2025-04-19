Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Waystar were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waystar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Waystar in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in Waystar in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waystar during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waystar in the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on WAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waystar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Insider Activity at Waystar

In related news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 7,517,168 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,686,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,692,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,691,440. The trade was a 20.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $143,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,597.70. This trade represents a 7.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,411,461 shares of company stock worth $528,743,995 in the last 90 days.

Waystar Stock Down 0.7 %

Waystar stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waystar Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

