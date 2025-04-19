Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,776 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 58.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the fourth quarter valued at about $835,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 132.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 274,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 56,956 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on Ituran Location and Control from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Ituran Location and Control Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $665.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $82.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.81 million.

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.80%.

Ituran Location and Control Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

