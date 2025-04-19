Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.01 Million Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of iRhythm Technologies worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $100.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.45 and its 200 day moving average is $93.26. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $128.52.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.30. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 118.83%. The firm had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $91.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.73.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

