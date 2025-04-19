Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 1,062.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in UL Solutions were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UL Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $173,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in UL Solutions by 29.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,658,000 after buying an additional 1,022,851 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in UL Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $32,091,000. Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,940,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,573,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,016,000 after acquiring an additional 401,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ULS opened at $55.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. UL Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23.

UL Solutions ( NYSE:ULS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. UL Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.52%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. UL Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ULS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on UL Solutions from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

In other UL Solutions news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $102,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,105. This represents a 17.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

