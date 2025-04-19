Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.07 Million Stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753,073 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of PlayAGS worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGS. Decagon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,933,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PlayAGS by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 889,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after buying an additional 407,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PlayAGS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 751,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 684,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after buying an additional 32,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 548,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 338,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS Stock Performance

NYSE:AGS opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.71 million, a PE ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 1.88. PlayAGS Inc has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $12.16.

PlayAGS Company Profile

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $102.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.49 million. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. Research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.