Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,202 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Unitil during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Unitil by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Unitil in the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unitil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Unitil by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $58.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.58. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $63.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

