Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.22 Million Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Post were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,991,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Post in the fourth quarter worth about $56,864,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth about $36,751,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Post by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 70,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Post by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Post

In related news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 15,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,180.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,835. The trade was a 43.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $229,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,631.19. The trade was a 18.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,129,355 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Trading Up 0.2 %

POST stock opened at $115.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.82. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. Analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on POST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Post from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

