Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Gentex by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Baird R W lowered shares of Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.06.

Shares of GNTX opened at $21.56 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

