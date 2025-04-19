Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 25,080.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,554 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLOW. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

