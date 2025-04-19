Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Ryerson worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,329,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,771,000 after acquiring an additional 166,596 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 930,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,222,000 after acquiring an additional 68,022 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ryerson by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,502,000 after acquiring an additional 65,181 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ryerson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,411,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43,780 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryerson stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $706.14 million, a P/E ratio of -85.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.34. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is -288.46%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ryerson from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $247,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,122.12. This represents a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James J. Claussen sold 6,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $152,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,956.90. The trade was a 9.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

