Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 375.2% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,839,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,469,000 after buying an additional 1,452,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,398,000 after acquiring an additional 35,281 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,070. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

The GEO Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $607.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.45 million. Research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

