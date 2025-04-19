Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.38 Million Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in APA were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in APA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of APA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 138,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in APA by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on APA from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.21.

APA stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

