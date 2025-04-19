Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) by 224.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,037 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Proficient Auto Logistics by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter.

Get Proficient Auto Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Proficient Auto Logistics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Proficient Auto Logistics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAL opened at $7.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $21.01.

Proficient Auto Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.