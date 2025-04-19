Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Green Dot by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Green Dot from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities upgraded Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Green Dot Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $401.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

See Also

