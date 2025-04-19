Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 185.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 236,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ranpak by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after buying an additional 149,446 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ranpak by 367.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 57,461 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Ranpak by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 363,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 56,908 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 49,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Ranpak stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $291.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44.

Ranpak Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

