Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vitesse Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Vitesse Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VTS opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $813.22 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.56. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $28.41.

Vitesse Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 351.56%.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

