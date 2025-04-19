Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.55% of Myers Industries worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,180,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 94,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $353.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. Myers Industries had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $203.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 284.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

