Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWIN. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 34,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,403,718.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,781.78. This trade represents a 27.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 68,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,790,844.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,917.80. This represents a 46.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,836 shares of company stock worth $5,330,639. 20.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Baldwin Insurance Group stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $55.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52.

BWIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Baldwin Insurance Group

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.