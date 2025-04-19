Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,863 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GKOS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,555,000 after purchasing an additional 25,199 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1,235.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 816,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,374,000 after purchasing an additional 755,035 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Glaukos by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GKOS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Glaukos from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Glaukos from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Glaukos from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Glaukos from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Glaukos from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.17.

Insider Activity

In other Glaukos news, insider Tomas Navratil sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $502,630.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,658,380.18. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,520 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $162,396.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,568.04. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of GKOS opened at $90.15 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $77.91 and a 52 week high of $163.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.61.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.72 million. On average, analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.