Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 27,482 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,482 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.72. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $510.06 million, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 2.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AOSL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Report on AOSL

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Featured Stories

