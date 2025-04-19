Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 49,615 Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 505.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 144,014 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 22.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,988,000 after purchasing an additional 366,227 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 91,416 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FWRG shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Securities raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 42,039 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $706,675.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,075.92. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Anthony Wolszczak sold 5,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $96,539.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,880.08. This trade represents a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of FWRG opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $25.98.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Further Reading

