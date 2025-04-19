Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 57,248 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,248 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 19,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $6.79 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $936.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is -85.71%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $350,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 547,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,744. This trade represents a 8.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $258,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,501.16. The trade was a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

