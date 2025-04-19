Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 49,604.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,821 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of AxoGen worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,571,000 after buying an additional 95,051 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 119.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after acquiring an additional 31,612 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AxoGen during the third quarter worth $207,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.44 million, a PE ratio of -48.66 and a beta of 1.00. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AxoGen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,937.98. This trade represents a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 15,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $264,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,835. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

