Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,807 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 89,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 144,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gautam Patel sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $651,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,888,886 shares in the company, valued at $15,375,532.04. The trade was a 4.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tushar Bhikhubhai Patel sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $41,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,578,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,628,045.15. The trade was a 9.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,160,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,113,200 in the last ninety days. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMRX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRX opened at $7.36 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $730.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.21 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 346.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

