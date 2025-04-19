Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 8,857.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,637 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Core Scientific worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 6.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.54. Core Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $94.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core Scientific news, Director Jordan Levy acquired 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $500,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,164.87. This trade represents a 25.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan sold 369,712 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $6,004,122.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,042,798.32. The trade was a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,041 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,352 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Core Scientific from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Core Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.