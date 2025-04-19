Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,810 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of DoubleVerify worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 368,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DV shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on DV

Insider Transactions at DoubleVerify

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,910.02. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.