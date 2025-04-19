Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,291,000 after buying an additional 61,842 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in GMS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 12,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $916,340.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,504.22. This represents a 28.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,684,960. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GMS from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

