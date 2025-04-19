Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,594 Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,594 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Crescent Energy worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 619.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is presently -69.57%.

In other Crescent Energy news, Director Michael Duginski acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $41,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,840.66. This represents a 1.74 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $29,221,844.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,932 shares of company stock worth $263,219 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

CRGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crescent Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $16.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

