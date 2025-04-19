Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 106,994 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106,994 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCRN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 337.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 140,013 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43,372 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 385.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 26,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,036 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 5,077.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 57,021 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $7,300,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.61 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.41.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $14.26 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $467.91 million, a P/E ratio of -285.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

