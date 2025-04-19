Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 107,939 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,939 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of StoneCo worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STNE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in StoneCo by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in StoneCo by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STNE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on StoneCo from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

