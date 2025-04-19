Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,595 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,595 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of PBF Energy worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBF. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

PBF Energy Price Performance

NYSE PBF opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.39. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $58.17.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. Research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently -23.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 60,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,757,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,144,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,656,991.42. This trade represents a 0.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 727,000 shares of company stock worth $17,562,580 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

