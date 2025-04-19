Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,601 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,601 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,059,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,002,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,020,000 after buying an additional 4,204,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,490,000. Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $20,838,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,829 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

VLY opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Valley National Bancorp

Insider Transactions at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 50,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $510,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 495,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,056,492.29. The trade was a 9.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.