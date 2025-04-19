Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 17,381 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,381 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

ECPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $720.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $51.77.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $265.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.40 million. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. Analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ashwini Gupta purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,505.90. The trade was a 70.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashish Masih acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.14 per share, with a total value of $702,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 322,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,324,005.56. This trade represents a 6.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

