Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,076 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,076 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Celsius by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Celsius by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.64, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.47.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

