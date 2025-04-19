Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,434 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,434 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Gorman-Rupp worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRC. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter valued at $2,083,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 317.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Gorman-Rupp Price Performance

GRC stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $43.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

