Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,796 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,796 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAKT. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Retirement Solution LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Daktronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daktronics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DAKT opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35. Daktronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $649.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Daktronics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Andrew David Siegel bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.82 per share, for a total transaction of $85,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,981.72. This represents a 21.34 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Daktronics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Daktronics Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

