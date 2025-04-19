Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,238 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,238 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of Olympic Steel worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 25,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Olympic Steel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $69.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.54. The stock has a market cap of $341.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $418.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Olympic Steel from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

