Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 44,565 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,565 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.64% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 962,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 242,465 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 266.8% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 155,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 21,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Shares of HVT opened at $17.71 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $286.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $184.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.84 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.