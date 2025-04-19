Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,314 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Tiptree by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tiptree by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tiptree by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 29,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Tiptree Stock Down 0.9 %

TIPT stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. Tiptree Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $503.60 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

About Tiptree

(Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.