Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,340 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,874,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,146,000 after acquiring an additional 240,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,455,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,651,000 after purchasing an additional 98,120 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,822,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,463,000 after buying an additional 48,319 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,612,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,776,000 after acquiring an additional 94,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,399,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after acquiring an additional 33,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCPT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.93. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $30.93.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.48% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 132.71%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

