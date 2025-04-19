Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 2,735.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $64.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average is $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 35.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.27.

In related news, Director William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $1,189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,472,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,835,980.40. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $84,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at $365,258.56. This represents a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,125 shares of company stock worth $5,158,490 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

