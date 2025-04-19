Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

PBH opened at $80.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

View Our Latest Report on PBH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,130. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.