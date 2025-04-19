Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 314,121 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,953,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,370,000 after acquiring an additional 641,915 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 874,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after purchasing an additional 564,490 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 144,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman More Avery purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 274,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,348.60. This trade represents a 12.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SEDG opened at $12.65 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $746.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

